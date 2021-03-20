STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly Election backgrounder released

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Friday released the Assembly Election backgrounder 2021 published by Press Information Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 20th March 2021 06:14 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Friday released the Assembly Election backgrounder 2021 published by Press Information Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram. He handed over the first copy of the book to V Palanichamy, additional director general, Press Information Bureau, in his chamber here. 

On the occasion Meena said this book which contains detailed election results of 2016 assembly polls and a brief history of the evolution of legislative assembly in Kerala from the time of Travancore and Kochi is an absolute reference book.

The contents include brief history of the evolution of legislative assemblies in Kerala, records and specialities in Kerala elections, details regarding party wise performance, voting percentage, contestants, forfeited deposits, women candidates etc in the last Assembly polls, results - front wise with indicators like vote share, detailed results of constituencies in 2016. The results from 1957 to 2006 (winners, their votes, vote percentages only) and statistical analysis of 2016 Assembly election data are included. The soft copy is available on https://pib.gov.in/indexd.aspx.

