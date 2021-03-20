Event to discuss climate change

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As the state gears up to elect its next government, the Kerala Paristhiti Aikya Vedi, an umbrella organisation of environment groups in the state, is all set to hold a town hall event to discuss various issues related to environment and climate change concerning Kerala and the future of its natural resources on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday.

R Sridhar, one of the convenors of the organisation, said that while all three political fronts have proclaimed their key agendas, none of them have paid heed to conscious environmental sustainability. The talk, will be attended by representatives of all political parties along with experts in the field.

Chairman of legislative committee on environment and MLA Mullakkara Ratnakaran, director of Haritha Kerala Mission T N Seema, Palode Ravi, Kummanam Rajashekharan and Kerala University professor Biju Kumar will speak at the event.