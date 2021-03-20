Forest Dept starts cleaning drive at Kottoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the corporation struggling to deal with the huge amounts of waste being dumped on roadsides and water bodies in the city, the littering of forests which mostly witness plastic waste thrown carelessly by tourists has become a growing concern for the officials of the forest department who are finding ways to stop the menace. With the aim of creating awareness about the harmful effects of dumping plastic waste in forests, especially to wild animals, the officials at Kottoor section have launched a cleaning drive in the region.

The cleaning drive is being carried out as part of the International Day of Forests which falls on Sunday. “Lack of proper waste management facilities have led to uncontrolled dumping of waste in forest areas. Often, tourists visiting forests throw disposable plates and cups on roadsides which leads to a spate of ecological problems such as contamination of groundwater with toxins seeping in.

There have also been instances of wild animals consuming such waste. The cleaning drive aims to spread awareness among the public on the harmful effects of this practice,” said a forest official.

The officials added that besides cleaning activities, environment-friendly programmes are also being planned. A free medical camp was also conducted for the members of the Kanikkar tribe at the Kottoor section forest office. The free medical camp was organised by Kerala Forest Department (Trivandrum Wildlife Division) and Alappuzha-based Aneesh Memorial Trust. On Monday, another cleaning drive will be organised at Kottoor by the NSS unit of Christian College. The plastic waste collected will be recycled.