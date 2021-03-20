Lost glory of Putharikandam Maidan

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being one of the biggest open grounds in the capital city, Putharikandam Maidan is in a state of disarray with waste removed from Amayizhanchan Canal being dumped there. While opposition parties look to make it a political issue, the Rs 8.11-crore revamp project of the ground as part of Smart City initiative seems to be moving at a snail’s pace

Putharikandam Maidan, one of the biggest open grounds in the state capital, is in ruins with the city corporation turning a blind eye to its upkeep. The maidan, which has been a popular venue to host mass gatherings, political rallies and conventions, is facing neglect and the premises currently being used for dumping waste.In view of its current condition, organisers of mass political gatherings have shifted their venue to Shankhumukham. The latest being the BJP’s election campaign rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is learnt that around 2,000 loads of silt and waste removed from Amayizhanchan Canal have been dumped in the maidan. Also, the paddy cultivation undertaken on the premises, the harvest of which is handed over to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple for the ‘Niraputhari’ festival, has also been halted. Further, the police are using the ground for parking seized vehicles now.

Political mudslinging?

The Opposition parties have planned to take up the issue with BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar alleging that Putharikandam is being used as a dumping yard by the civic body. “This is one of the very few open spaces in the city where mass gatherings are possible. The other option is the Poojapura ground which is right now being used for sports-related activities,” said Ashok Kumar.

He added that Putharikandam Maidan, which was earlier under the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, was handed over to the city corporation by the temple authorities for its protection. “It’s unfortunate that the civic authorities are neglecting the maidan like this. Once the elections are over, we will hold a protest demanding the ground’s protection and reinstating paddy cultivation,” said Ashok Kumar.

According to Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish, the contractor entrusted with cleaning Amayizhanchan Canal had no option but to dump the waste at the maidan. “Owing to the pandemic outbreak, we had no other option. I took this issue up with the new council but they are yet to take any action or find another dumping yard,” said Simi.

‘Dumping unavoidable’

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation works standing committee chairman and LDF parliamentary party leader D R Anil said the civic body had to allow dumping of silt at the maidan because of unavoidable circumstances. “The emergency cleaning activities were carried out in haste ahead of the monsoon last year to avoid flooding. Because of the lockdown restrictions, we couldn’t move the silt to another place. Later, the local body elections took place which again stalled the works of the civic body. Because of the pandemic, it was hard to get additional workers or transport the silt to a different location,” said Anil. He added that the civic body has invited tenders for the same. “Around 10 parties have come forward expressing interest. However, we are unable grant the work to a contractor as the election code of conduct is in place,” said Anil.