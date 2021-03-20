STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for cheating woman of Rs 60 lakh promising  job in Kendriya Vidyalaya

The accused conned the woman, who had earlier worked in Holy Angels School, claiming that he was well-connected to several VIPs, including the Prime Minister.

Published: 20th March 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a person who fleeced about Rs 60 lakh from a woman after giving her a fake job promise in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. Kollam native Sudheer, 45, who is now staying in Mayannur in Thrissur, was arrested by the Cantonment police on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, who is a resident of Muttathara in the city.

The accused conned the woman, who had earlier worked in Holy Angels School, claiming that he was well-connected to several VIPs, including the Prime Minister. The police said Sudheer started fleecing the woman since 2016 when she was dismissed as a teacher in the private school. When the case related to the dismissal was being fought in the High Court, the accused introduced himself to the woman as a Supreme Court lawyer. He had also claimed to be a member of India Council of Human Rights Liberties and Social Justice and took Rs 15 lakh from the victim on various occasions. 

Later he took Rs 25 lakh from the woman after promising to secure her a job as a primary teacher in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. He also fleeced Rs 12 lakh from the woman by lying that the amount was to be deposited as bond in the Supreme Court as it has awarded Rs 75 lakh as compensation for her ouster from job. He did not stop with that and defrauded the woman’s husband also by claiming Rs 8 lakh after giving him a phoney offer of a government visa in London.

In order to earn the woman’s trust, the man had given her a fake appointment letter and rank list.  When the woman finally realized her folly, the accused threatened to take legal action against her using the cheques and promissory notes that he had obtained from her. On the basis of the complaint of the woman, the accused was arrested from Thrissur district. The police said he had committed similar frauds in several others places. The accused was presented before the local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

