Gold merchants come out against raids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association has demanded that the raids by Central GST, Customs and Election Commission officials on gold traders should be immediately stopped.In a statement issued here, the association pointed out that the raids have made it difficult for traders to do business.

The association alleged that even after submitting documents, the officials are confiscating gold. Imposing heavy fines in a unilateral manner is also unacceptable, it said.The AKGSMA pointed out that a person was arrested by Customs officials even after producing documents. Similarly, gold brought with proper documents and Election Commission’s special permission was seized by the Railway Police in Kozhikode. Terming the dawn-to-dusk raids an encroachment on traders’ freedom, the association said the officials should intimate in advance about the documents required.

“If raids, unnecessary inspections and confiscation of gold continue, the traders will go on strike and may even close down the showrooms,” said association president B Govindan, general secretary Surendran Koduvalli and treasurer S Abdul Nazar.