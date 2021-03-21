Online flesh trade racket busted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Peroorkada police on Friday arrested four people, including two women and a Yuva Morcha leader, from a house at Kudappanakunnu in connection with online flesh trade. The arrested are Nabeesa, 60, Rejina, 36, Sarat chandran, 35 and Krishnakumar, 38.

According to the police, Nabeesa is the kingpin of the racket and she was leading the flesh trade in a rented house at Durga Nabar at Kudappanakunnu for quite some time. Yuva Morcha leader Sarat Chandran and Krishnakumar were taken into custody after the police raided the house on Thursday night. Nabeesa and Rejina rented the house in the guise of mother and daughter. They used to lure people through Whatsapp, said a police official. The arrested people have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.