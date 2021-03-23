Astrologer’s book released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The book titled ‘Vakkine Tharunna Suryan’ penned by astrologer Parappanangadi Unnikrishna Panicker was released here on Sunday. Aswathi Tirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai, member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, released the book by giving a copy to Govinda Poduval at a function held at Kowadiyar palace. The book deals with traditional knowledge related to astrology, Tantra Vidhya, temple worship and traditional knowledge related to Bharata in a historical perspective. Historian M G Sasibhooshan wrote the preface for the book published by DC Books.