Astrologer’s book released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The book titled ‘Vakkine Tharunna Suryan’ penned by astrologer Parappanangadi Unnikrishna Panicker was released here on Sunday. Aswathi Tirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai, member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, released the book by giving a copy to Govinda Poduval at a function held at Kowadiyar palace. The book deals with traditional knowledge related to astrology, Tantra Vidhya, temple worship and traditional knowledge related to Bharata in a historical perspective. Historian M G Sasibhooshan wrote the preface for the book published by DC Books.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19: Nine foreigners of Tablighi Jamaat discharged
Bhagwant Mann challenges Harsimrat Badal, Amarinder to make public their statements on farm laws
UP orders COVID-19 testing of people coming from states with high caseload
Volume of loudspeakers at mosques be fixed per HC orders: UP minister to Ballia DM
One in four children say financial woes big stress factor during lockdown months: Study
Governor says concerned about political violence ahead of Bengal polls