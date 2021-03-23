STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign picks up heat

The candidate and workers discussed a relief package for all workers facing a similar crisis. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF candidate in Kazhakoottam constituency Kadakampally Surendran on Monday toured his home ward Kadakampally. CPM state committee member M Vijayakumar inaugurated the tour at Bhagat Singh Road. Kadakampally said he was seeking the people’s mandate with the confidence that he could fulfill the poll promises made five years ago.“The Left should come to power for a continuation of the development programmes. The people of Kazhakoottam should offer support to the Left Front,” he said.

The tour covered Madhumukku, Kilikkunnam, Arasummoodu and Ambadimukku. In the morning the candidate visited the Veli beach and campaigned among fish workers. Later he met autorickshaw drivers at Thumba Junction. Next drop was at the Medical College campus where he met the students and staff of medicine, dental, nursing departments and the SAT Hospital.UDF candidate S S Lal began his campaign with a breakfast with INTUC workers at Attipra ward. The workers spoke about their job loss after the Covid-19 outbreak. The candidate and workers discussed a relief package for all workers facing a similar crisis. 

He later visited the DM convent. During the campaign at Ulloor market the candidate promised major changes in the capital district if UDF is voted to power.Lal had a surprise meeting with a former college mate Vimala. Both were classmates at University College. Vimala recalled Lal’s victory as the chairman of the college union and wished him a similar success in the assembly election.

TAGS
Kerala Elections
India Matters
Comments

Videos
Gallery
