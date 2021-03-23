Covid vaccine registration drive begins in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the UST’s Color Rose initiative, a ‘Covid Vaccine Registration Drive’ was conducted by employee volunteers of UST, a leading digital transformation company.

The first registration drive was conducted at Alamcode school. The registration was held from 11am to 5pm with the help of UST volunteers and teachers from the school. The volunteers helped with Covid vaccine registration steps, starting from generating OTP with mobile numbers, checking ID proofs to register them, and helping schedule the appointment with the vaccination centres.

This was the first of Covid-19 vaccination drives to the general public conducted by UST volunteers. With the help of these dedicated volunteers, the team was able to help hundreds of registrations, mostly of senior citizens, successfully on the first day. More such registration drives are being planned in the coming days, said the organisers.