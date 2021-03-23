STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dry waste collection resumes after Covid lockdown

After almost a year, the city corporation has resumed dry waste collection in the city. The drive is being carried out in three phases.

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Plastic being collected during the first phase.

Plastic being collected during the first phase.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After almost a year, the city corporation has resumed dry waste collection in the city. The drive is being carried out in three phases. In the first phase, as much as  7,000kg of plastic waste was recently collected 6,200kg of plastic from the seven collection points and 800kg from the various Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in the city. In the second phase that will begin on Thursday,  glass waste will be collected. In the third drive on March 31, old bags and sandals will be collected.

Over the past three years, 543.6 tonnes of plastic was collected through various drives held in the city. However, corporation officials opine that the spread of Covid-19 affected the process apart from the delay in settling bills of contractors. 

“Dry waste collection initiative was a big hit among city dwellers. But bills of a drive held in 2019 were  cleared this January. Steps were also taken to extend the contract period of various collection agencies that expired in January 2021,” said a health wing official of the city corporation.

He also added that last week’s debut collection drive evoked a good response from the public who had dry waste stacked up in their homes for almost a year due to the pandemic. “Huge heaps of waste were piled up at various recovery facilities and collection centres since the contractors stopped picking them. In the coming days, we are planning to organise more dry waste collection drives and set up aerobic bins across the city,” said the corporation official.

The collection drives are being carried out in various parts including the Kazhakoottam ward committee office, Mudavanmugal junction, Pippinmoodu junction, Vanchiyoor junction and Putharikandam Maidan, near the Sreekaryam petrol pump. Non-biodegradable waste can also be handed over to various Material Recovery Facilities from 7am to 9pm. The public can get information about the nearest collection centres through the Smart Trivandrum app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dry waste waste management
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp