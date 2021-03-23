STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elect NDA candidate, bring in development: Sobha Surendran

‘Modi govt disbursed J860 cr for building 18,600 houses in dist, but LDF trying to re-brand the scheme as its own’

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi, MP, speaking at NDA candidate Sobha Surendran’s election convention at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though Sabarimala is the main focus of her election campaign, NDA candidate in Kazhakoottam Sobha Surendran focussed on development while addressing voters in the constituency on Monday.

Speaking at an election convention at Puliyancode, Sobha said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has carried out development projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in Kazhakoottam. If the NDA candidate is elected from Kazhakoottam this time, 10-fold development would happen in the constituency, she assured voters.

“The successive LDF and UDF governments could do nothing for the widening of Kazhakoottam bypass. It was the NDA government at the Centre which sanctioned Rs 865 crore for bypass development. Of this Rs 190 crore was sanctioned for the Kazhakoottam flyover alone,” Sobha reminded voters.

The firebrand BJP leader said the Modi government had disbursed Rs 860 crore for construction of 18,600 houses in Thiruvananthapuram district. But the LDF government is trying to re-brand the scheme as its own, she said. 

Sobha added that the NDA government at the Centre would bring unprecedented development in Thiruvananthapuram which has been included in the Smart City Mission.

