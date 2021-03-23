Unkept promises sadden Kovalam’s Kashmiri vendors

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Syed Shabir Ahmad Qadri, president of the Kovalam Kashmiri Residents Welfare Society runs a handicrafts shop in Kovalam. He speaks fluent Malayalam without giving away even a hint of his Kashmiri roots. Having come to Kovalam at the age of thirteen in the mid-1980s, Syed Shabir Ahmad Qadri says he feels more at home in Kovalam than anywhere else.

Like Qadri, more than 165 shopkeepers at Kovalam most of them Kashmiris apart from the shopkeepers from Karnataka and Jaipur have been trading pashmina shawls, handicrafts and jewellery, living with their families for many years.

Though they were born in Kashmir, they consider Kerala their home. They have been actively exercising their right to vote over the years too. However, this year, the Kashmiri families are not eager to vote in the upcoming assembly elections. They seem to have lost faith in government that gave them no means to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

In March, when the lockdown was declared, all their shops had to be shut down. The beach which was once thronged by tourists became deserted. “I have my own house here, a ration card and an electoral card. Due to the crisis caused by the pandemic, we are unable to pay the shop rental and business loans. Although we had requested the state government to provide us with some financial aid it was of no use,” said Qadri, who is also a member of the Kovalam Tourism Protection Development Council (KTPDC).

He also said that over 100 voters from the society have been exercising their voting rights in every election. “Every year, all political parties have been visiting our homes as part of campaigning and requesting us to vote. The Kashmiri families have also been actively participating in poll talks ahead of the elections. However, this year, none of the political parties have visited us or heard our recommendations,” said the Kashmiri trader.

The Kashmiri traders also pointed out that it has been months since the pathway to the beach was ruined by sea erosion, making it difficult for the tourists to walk. The sea waves have also damaged most parts of the beach due to the ongoing work of the international Vizhinjam port. “How can we vote when nobody is helping us? None of the authorities are concerned about shopkeepers like us who have been doing business here for years now,” said a trader.