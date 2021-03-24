First-time voters, leave a mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To encourage first-time voters to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections, the district administration and Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) launched a signature collection drive in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Collector Navjot Khosa, after inaugurating the initiative, said that the representation of youth in elections is essential. She added that first-time voters should understand the importance of democracy and elections.The signature collection is being organised with the cooperation of the Government Women’s College NSS Unit.

The campus ambassadors from various colleges will be collecting signatures of first-time voters for the next week. First-time voters studying in various educational institutions are expected to arrive and put their signatures on the white canvas put up by the district administration in front of the Secretariat.