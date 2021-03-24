STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Blog Express goes local

The first day will see the travellers go to locations such as Poovar, Kovalam and so on in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by other major destinations in other districts.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten bloggers will have their first taste of Kerala as the department of tourism launches ‘My First Trip’, a campaign to promote the state among domestic travellers in the country.Devised on the lines of the much famed Kerala Blog Express, the six-day campaign ‘Kerala Blog Express Influencer Engagement Activity’ will see bloggers and social media influencers travel to major destinations in Kerala and feature these tourist locations on their social media handles, thereby announcing the readiness of the state for domestic travellers.

“Our target group is the domestic traveller community, especially those in neighbouring states. Our tourist destinations are open, following Covid-19 protocols and this campaign will show our readiness for hosting the travel community,” a tourism official said.

The campaign was devised even before the pandemic as the Indian counterpart of the international campaign Kerala Blog Express which brings bloggers from around the world to the state to promote destinations in Kerala.  “All the bloggers arriving as part of the campaign are first-time visitors to the state and as they will be experiencing the state for the first time, their excitement will be felt in their social media updates. The 10 bloggers will have different itineraries and the major destinations in 14 districts will be covered in six days,” he added. The campaign is conceived by Stark Communications, Kerala Tourism’s creative and brand management agency.

The first day will see the travellers go to locations such as Poovar, Kovalam and so on in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by other major destinations in other districts. The bloggers will travel to hill stations, beaches, backwaters, and experience village life and share their impressions on social media handles.The first edition of the domestic campaign will be flagged off from the capital on March 25. The bloggers will leave the state on March 31 from Kochi. The iconic luxury bus which normally ferries bloggers will be absent this time on account of the pandemic and each blogger will travel in a branded Innova accompanied by a tourism information officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blog Express
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp