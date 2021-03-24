Residents’ Association to aid mobile outreach plan

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Medical Officer (DMO) has agreed with the district chapter of the Indian Medical Association and nurses association to mobilise infrastructure and resources required to provide vaccination to the vulnerable population of the society. According to officials, the district has only covered 28 per cent of the elderly population so far and is far behind many other districts. The plan is to hold mobile vaccination drives with the help of residents associations. The programme will take off on Sunday at two selected residents’ associations in the state capital.

The IMA will provide doctors and ambulances under the Trauma Rescue Initiative (TRI) and associated resources. K S Shinu, District Medical Officer, told TNIE that the aim is to vaccinate the maximum number of beneficiaries in a short period.“We have to do it aggressively so that maximum people are vaccinated without any delay. Delay in giving the vaccine does as much damage as not giving vaccination at all,” said Shinu.

He said that the mobile drive would be carried out with the assistance of residents’ associations. “They will have to find us a spot and mobilise the beneficiaries in the respective areas as per schedule. Every Sunday, we will be doing this programme at multiple locations,” said Shinu.

Dr Sreejith R, secretary of IMA, Trivandrum Chapter, extended his full support for the drive. “We could cover only 28 per cent of the 60 and above population in the district. Districts like Kasaragod have fared well and could cover a large section of the vulnerable population compared to the state capital. Kasaragod has only PHCs. But here, people have multiple options. Still, there is crowding at General Hospital,” said Sreejith.