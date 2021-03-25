12-year-old dies of burns aping YouTube act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 12-year-old boy succumbed to the burns he sustained while “playing with kerosene” at his residence in Venganoor on Tuesday. The Vizhinjam police said Sivanarayananan, a Class VII student of VPS Secondary School, Venganoor, suffered burns while playing with kerosene around 2 pm. He was admitted to the SAT Hospital where he breathed his last by late evening.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the boy said the mishap occurred while he was trying to straighten his hair using fire. They said the boy had learned such a trick from social media channels. Since he was alone when he tried that, the incident came to the attention of the rest of the family members late. By then, the fire had engulfed his shirt and hair. Though he was hospitalised, his condition worsened.

However, the police said they did not receive specific information on the incident. Vizhinjam SHO G Ramesh said they learnt about it from media reports. “What we can say is that he was playing with kerosene and it caught fire. We don’t have information to say whether he was trying a haircut while the mishap occurred. We heard a media version, but we cannot confirm the same,” he said.