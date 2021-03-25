STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

12-year-old dies of burns aping YouTube act

Meanwhile, the relatives of the boy said the mishap occurred while he was trying to straighten his hair using fire.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 12-year-old boy succumbed to the burns he sustained while “playing with kerosene” at his residence in Venganoor on Tuesday. The Vizhinjam police said Sivanarayananan, a Class VII student of VPS Secondary School, Venganoor, suffered burns while playing with kerosene around 2 pm. He was admitted to the SAT Hospital where he breathed his last by late evening.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the boy said the mishap occurred while he was trying to straighten his hair using fire. They said the boy had learned such a trick from social media channels. Since he was alone when he tried that, the incident came to the attention of the rest of the family members late. By then, the fire had engulfed his shirt and hair. Though he was hospitalised, his condition worsened.

However, the police said they did not receive specific information on the incident. Vizhinjam SHO G Ramesh said they learnt about it from media reports. “What we can say is that he was playing with kerosene and it caught fire. We don’t have information to say whether he was trying a haircut while the mishap occurred. We heard a media version, but we cannot confirm the same,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp