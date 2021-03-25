STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,428 additional polling booths in the Capital this time

The district will have additional 1,428 polling booths for assembly elections.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district will have additional 1,428 polling booths for assembly elections. District collector Navjot Khosa said more booths had to be opened as the number of voter per booth has been limited to 1,000 due to the pandemic.In the previous elections, the district had 2,736 polling booths. This time, the capital district will have 4,164 booths. Auxiliary booths have been set up near the polling booths to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to voters.  

Postal voting
Postal voting for those above the age of 80 and unable to cast their vote at the polling station will begin tomorrow. Quarantined voters and differently abled voters can also avail of the facility.A special polling team will deliver ballot papers and documents to the homes of eligible voters who have applied for the same. 

The date and time of the visit by polling officials will be sent to the applicant via SMS or post.A special polling team has been set up to visit those who are Covid-19 positive and those who are in quarantine. The candidate or authorised representatives, including the candidate’s booth level agent, can monitor the voting process from outside the home. 

