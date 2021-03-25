STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contraband seized

 The Thiruvananthapuram rural police on Wednesday arrested a 68-year-old man for selling banned tobacco products from his shop near Palode.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram rural police on Wednesday arrested a 68-year-old man for selling banned tobacco products from his shop near Palode. The police arrested Viswanatha Pillai and recovered an unspecified amount of the contraband from the shop. Unaccounted cash worth Rs 19 lakh was also found and recovered from the shop and nearby residence.

