Let Amit Shah reveal details of mysterious death in gold smuggling case: Congress

 When the union home minister was in the state on a two-day campaigning, he was silent on the issue, Mullappally said.

Published: 25th March 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal more details about the mysterious death in the gold smuggling case, which he mentioned during his speech at the culmination of BJP state president K Surendran’s Vijaya Yatra. Mullappally maintained that Amit Shah’s silence shows the tacit understanding between the CPM and BJP.  When the union home minister was in the state on a two-day campaigning, he was silent on the issue, Mullappally said.

