Let Amit Shah reveal details of mysterious death in gold smuggling case: Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal more details about the mysterious death in the gold smuggling case, which he mentioned during his speech at the culmination of BJP state president K Surendran’s Vijaya Yatra. Mullappally maintained that Amit Shah’s silence shows the tacit understanding between the CPM and BJP. When the union home minister was in the state on a two-day campaigning, he was silent on the issue, Mullappally said.