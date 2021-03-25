STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, lover stab husband to death in Thiruvananthapuram

 A homemaker and her lover were arrested by the Aryanad police on Wednesday for the alleged murder of her husband who died of stab wounds.

Published: 25th March 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A homemaker and her lover were arrested by the Aryanad police on Wednesday for the alleged murder of her husband who died of stab wounds. Anju, 26, and her paramour Sreeju, 30, were charged with fatally stabbing Arun at their house near Kulappada on the outskirts of the capital city.

Aryanad police said Anju and Sreeju -- who was Arun’s friend -- had been in a relationship for quite some time. Being an AC mechanic who was employed in the capital city, Arun used to visit his wife only once in a while. After the relationship between Arun and Anju became strained recently, Anju gravitated towards Sreeju, who worked as a lorry driver, police said.

Arun grew bitter after learning about the relationship from his friends. On Tuesday, he came to Anju’s house without informing her. Sreeju too was present there. The two had a duel over the matter and in the middle of a melee, Sreeju stabbed Arun, the police said.

Though neighbours rushed the injured Arun to hospital, his life could not be saved. Sreeju fled the house leaving behind his two-wheeler. The woman was arrested from her place while Sreeju was nabbed from his house at Anad.

