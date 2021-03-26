'CPM unleashing violence as it’s sure of electoral defeat'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By unleashing political violence in the midst of the election, LDF has admitted that they will be voted out of power, BJP prabhari (state in-charge) CP Radhakrshnan has said.

Citing the case of West Bengal and Tripura, Radhakrishnan warned the CPM-led front that it will be thrown into the Arabian sea by the people of the state if it continues with violence.

He was referring to cases of political violence in Kattakada and other parts of the district allegedly involving CPM cadre. The BJP leader flayed CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran for his stance on Sabarimala women’s entry. He said Kanam had no right to speak about Sabarimala temple as he does not believe in God. “He should make his stance clear on whether he also backs women’s entry to mosques,” he asked.