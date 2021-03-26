STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Muthukad releases book titled ‘Haritha Rekha’

Famous magician and motivator Gopinath Mutukad released a book by environmentalist Akhila S Nair on the occasion of World Water Day.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Famous magician and motivator Gopinath Mutukad released a book by environmentalist Akhila S Nair on the occasion of World Water Day. “Let the wisdom contained in books on environment and biodiversity conservation get etched forever in our hearts and continue prompting us to practice them in real life,” he said while releasing the Malayalam book ‘Haritha Rekha’.

Reni Pillai, deputy director at wildlife education and member secretary of Kerala State Biodiversity Board, received the book’s first copy. The function was organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science & Social Action (CISSA) and was chaired by veteran campaigner for science promotion C P Aravindakshan, who stressed the need for a radical change in the ongoing education system.

Noted poet and lyricist Sasi Mavinmoodu introduced the book. An array of eminent figures, including many scientists, were present at the function. ‘Haritha Rekha’ comprises 26 articles that present various environmental and biodiversity-related topics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp