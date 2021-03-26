Muthukad releases book titled ‘Haritha Rekha’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Famous magician and motivator Gopinath Mutukad released a book by environmentalist Akhila S Nair on the occasion of World Water Day. “Let the wisdom contained in books on environment and biodiversity conservation get etched forever in our hearts and continue prompting us to practice them in real life,” he said while releasing the Malayalam book ‘Haritha Rekha’.

Reni Pillai, deputy director at wildlife education and member secretary of Kerala State Biodiversity Board, received the book’s first copy. The function was organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science & Social Action (CISSA) and was chaired by veteran campaigner for science promotion C P Aravindakshan, who stressed the need for a radical change in the ongoing education system.

Noted poet and lyricist Sasi Mavinmoodu introduced the book. An array of eminent figures, including many scientists, were present at the function. ‘Haritha Rekha’ comprises 26 articles that present various environmental and biodiversity-related topics.