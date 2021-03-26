Trade unions of CSB to go on strike on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trade union forums of Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB Bank Ltd) will hold a token All-India strike on Friday in protest against the management for not paying the revised salaries and arrears to the staff which came into effect from November 2017. The various trade unions in Thiruvananthapuram will stage a dharna in front of the CSB zonal office, Palayam, on Friday at 9.30 am.

Catholic Syrian Bank Officers Association (AIBOC), Catholic Syrian Bank Staff Federation (BEFI) and Catholic Syrian Bank Award Staff Union (INBEF) are involved in the strike.

