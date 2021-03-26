Training programme for a green election commences in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To properly implement the green protocol in the coming assembly elections, a training programme is being organised for election officials in all 14 constituencies. The training, which commenced on Thursday, stresses on the steps to be taken towards a green election. Polling officials will attend the training in two batches — morning and evening — and the programme will conclude on Monday.

“A total of 420 classes will be held as part of the training programme where as many as 84 section classes will be held in a day in all the constituencies. About 60 officers are attending each section. The programme aims at providing the general guidelines of the green election and covers the main points to be followed at the polling booths,” said Humayoon D, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

The training urges polling officials to avoid the use of single-use plastic and other prohibited items. The officials can instead use steel utensils to drink water and have food . Election materials have to be distributed in cloth bags and the officials must use gloves, masks, and sanitisers. Soap and water must be kept at each booth and the officials shall regularly wash their hands.

The programme stresses on proper disposal of organic, inorganic, and biomedical wastes in separate bins. The green action force in the local bodies will ensure the scientific disposal of waste generated at the booths.

“Biomedical wastes such as PPE kits and masks and gloves will be disposed of in two colour-coded bins such as red and yellow, which will be kept at all polling booths. The collected biomedical waste will be handed over to IMAGE with the help of the District Medical Officers,” said the coordinator. As part of the green election, steps will also be taken to ensure toilet facilities in all booths.