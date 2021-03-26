Undercurrents, last-minute manoeuvring could swing votes

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

KAZHAKOOTTAM: To retain the Kazhakoottam seat, the CPM has fielded sitting MLA and Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. To counter the Left move, the BJP -- which finished second in the constituency last election -- brought in fiery woman leader Shoba Surendran. And throwing in a surprise, the UDF fielded a health professional -- Dr S S Lal, who is experienced both inside and outside the country -- to wrest the seat.

To press the UDF candidate’s case, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran announced that Dr Lal would be the next health minister of the state if the constituency elects him to power, although the proposal may meet with stiff resistance from the party after the elections.The three candidates were also facing a slew of organisational issues within their parties. On making a tour of the constituency, TNIE understands that undercurrents and last-minute political manoeuvering could play a decisive role in determining the outcome in Kazhakoottam.

The streets revealed little election frenzy, although each nook and corner of the constituency is filled with posters and hoardings of the three fronts. But only a small number of people participated in campaigning. Dr Lal appeared enthusiastic when we met him at the UDF election committee office in Ulloor. “I am approaching the people as a normal person as I don’t believe in the campaign gimmicks of politicians. The constituency is one of the most literate in the state and there are a lot of IT professionals here as it accommodates a majority of the IT parks in the capital,” Dr Lal said.

Further, he wished to use his experience as a doctor for the development of the state.“If elected, I would bring an integrated approach in the health sector making the state a world class medical education and tourism hub by infusing investment,” he said. He also brushed aside the resentment of a section of workers against his candidature.“Now the system is working like a well-oiled machine and I am hopeful of a win,” said the UDF candidate.

The BJP candidate, Shoba, was attending family meetings where she emphasised on the Sabarimala issue and the protection of rituals and customs as a major poll plank. On the sidelines of the meeting, she said, “This time, the BJP will emerge as a dark horse in the constituency.”Asked about the organisational issues over candidature, she said all those are settled and the BJP is working as a united force in the constituency.“Moreover, when it comes to the election, the lotus symbol makes a difference,” she said, exuding confidence.

It was about to rain in the evening when Kadakampally started his vehicle rally at Prashant Nagar, drawing a relatively good crowd. But while the rally was progressing rain played spoilsport on the workers. “I am not an imported candidate like the ones from the US or Palakkad or Thrissur. I am a humble social worker who was born and brought up in the town and I know the pulse of this town. The people in the constituency have deposed faith in the government and it delivered on the promises given to the people. That is my strength,” he said.

He chose to sidestep the Sabarimala issue, which the other two fronts are raising in these elections. As dusk settled in, the mood in the election meetings hinted that the electoral fortunes of candidates would depend more on undercurrents than what was on show in the campaigns.