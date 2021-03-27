30-year-old held with 607 gm hashish oil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An anti-narcotic squad of the Excise department on Friday nabbed a 30-year-old history-sheeter with 607 grams of hashish oil in Kattakada. The arrested person is Bharath Kumar, a native of Venkara. According to Excise officials, Bharath Kumar was intercepted by a shadow team after he was found on a motorcycle under suspicious circumstances. Bharath, who is an accused in 14 criminal cases, started to peddle drugs with the help of his former fellow jail inmates. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The department has launched an investigation to trace his accomplices.