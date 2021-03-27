Don’t hold sports events during exams: Panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the government and sports council not to conduct sports contests and championships for students during the examination time. Commission member K Nazeer said in his order that all championships need to be banned during examination time to ensure students’ balanced participation in both academic and extra-curricular activities.

The order came on a petition by S T Biju, president of Akshara, Kushavoor, Palode. The petition was filed against the Kerala Football Association’s intimation to district football associations that inter-district championships for sub-junior and junior categories will be held between March 22 and 27.