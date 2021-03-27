STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three, including AP man, get 10-year jail

The Additional Sessions Court here on Friday sentenced four people, including an Andhra Pradesh native, to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years in a drug peddling case.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:35 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here on Friday sentenced four people, including an Andhra Pradesh native, to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years in a drug peddling case. A fine of `1 lakh has also been slapped on them. The convicted persons -- Anilkumar and Babu, both natives of Idukki, Sajan of Thamalam in Thiruvananthapuram, and Ulangiram Babu of Andhra Pradesh -- were arrested two years ago for possessing 13.5 kilograms of hashish oil. The accused were found in an Innova car with the narcotic substances on March 22, 2019. 

Comments

