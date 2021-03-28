Nadda adds zing to NDA campaign with twin roadshows

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president JP Nadda has predicted continued success for NDA from Nemom constituency, its lone seat in the assembly. He said the party has fielded its strongest candidate to retain the seat and exuded confidence that Kummanam Rajasekharan would successfully carry forward the development initiatives of sitting MLA O Rajagopal.

Nadda was speaking during a roadshow in Nemom constituency, flanked by Kummanam and Rajagopal. He said LDF and UDF were ‘bhai-bhai’ and their rivalry is just an eyewash to fool the people. He said informed voters would see through the ploy of the LDF and UDF. The BJP national president reminded voters that the state government was against believers in the Sabarimala issue.

He promised that the BJP would stand firm for protection of belief if voted to power in the state. The roadshow was taken out from Nemom to Karamana. BJP workers in over 1,000 motorcylces accompanied the roadshow. Once the procession reached Kalpalayam, the roadshow was turned into a ‘padayatra’. To the accompaniment of slogneering by enthusiastic BJP workers, the padayatra culimated at Muthariyamman temple.

Nadda also undertook a roadshow in Vattiyoorkavu constituency in support of NDA candidate V V Rajesh. The roadshow, that was taken out from Ambalamukku to Peroorkada, saw thousands of BJP workers accompanying the motorcade. The BJP national president said he would come back soon to attend another rally in Vattiyoorkavu after NDA candiate Rajesh takes oath as an MLA in the Assembly.