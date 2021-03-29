STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three die in two separate mishaps in Thiruvananthapuram

The second incident involving two-wheelers occurred at the Bank Junction near Malayinkeezhu, which claimed the lives of two persons

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Sunday. In the first incident, a 19-year-old youth died at Kacheri Nada in Attingal police station limits around 7.00 am. Deceased Subin along with a friend was returning home from Venkamala temple on his motorcycle, when their vehicle hit another bike.

In the impact of the collision, Subin was thrown off the motorcycle and he was run over by a bus coming from the opposite direction. The second incident involving two-wheelers occurred at the Bank Junction near Malayinkeezhu, which claimed the lives of two persons. Prasannakumar, 60, of Manappuram and Vishnu, 30, of Kandala, who were travelling on the ill-fated two- wheelers, are the deceased, Malayinkeezhu police said.  

According to the officers, Prasannakumar and his friend Gopakumar were travelling from Malayinkeezhu towards Thiruvananthapuram  on an Activa scooter when their vehicle was hit by a bike driven by Vishnu around 4.30 pm. Vishnu and his friend Bipin, who was riding pillion, were travelling from Thachottukavu to Malayinkeezhu. 

The bike was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction and hit the scooter. In the impact, the two vehicles fell under the BJP’s announcement jeep coming behind. Prasannakumar and Vishnu, who were crushed by the jeep, died on the spot, whil two others, who travelled on the vehicles involved in the mishap, were shifted to the Medical College Hospital. Their condition is stated to be serious.

