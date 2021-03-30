A section of officials trying to tarnish govt’s image: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has warned the masses to be wary of select officials who were trying to portray the Left government in bad light ahead of the assembly elections. A section of anti-Left officials are indulging in such activities in a bid to drum up support for the UDF, alleged the CPM.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CPM secretariat said there have been incidents where officials even resorted to disconnecting power and water supply, in order to tarnish the state government’s image.

“Ideally the officials should have given consumers enough time to pay their bills. Instead they deliberately resorted to such actions so as to divert people’s anger against the government. But people have reposed their trust in the Left government.

The Opposition looks to shatter this trust in collusion with some corrupt officials” the CPM alleged. Referring to reports of police officials misbehaving with travellers, the party said, “These are deliberate moves to tarnish the Left government’s image. Officials should desist from such deplorable acts.” The party also took to task those officials who were trying to delay procurement of paddy with an intention to turn farmers against the LDF government.