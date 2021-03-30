STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A section of officials trying to tarnish govt’s image: CPM

The CPM leadership has warned the masses to be wary of select officials who were trying to portray the Left government in bad light ahead of the assembly elections.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has warned the masses to be wary of select officials who were trying to portray the Left government in bad light ahead of the assembly elections. A section of anti-Left officials are indulging in such activities in a bid to drum up support for the UDF, alleged the CPM.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CPM secretariat said there have been incidents where officials even resorted to disconnecting power and water supply, in order to tarnish the state government’s image.
“Ideally the officials should have given consumers enough time to pay their bills. Instead they deliberately resorted to such actions so as to divert people’s anger against the government. But people have reposed their trust in the Left government.

The Opposition looks to shatter this trust in collusion with some corrupt officials” the CPM alleged. Referring to reports of police officials misbehaving with travellers, the party said, “These are deliberate moves to tarnish the Left government’s image. Officials should desist from such deplorable acts.” The party also took to task those officials who were trying to delay procurement of paddy with an intention to turn farmers against the LDF government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala Elections
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp