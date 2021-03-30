STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-mobility breaks down

Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd’s e-autos and e-rickshaws were supposed to make revolutionary changes to city transport.

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-hyped e-mobility project of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd is facing plenty of criticism. The e-autos and e-rickshaws procured by SCTL are encountering frequent battery and stability issues.

Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd’s e-autos and e-rickshaws were supposed to make revolutionary changes to city transport. However, the project has come under scrutiny after many of its vehicles started reporting battery and stability issues. According to beneficiaries, the vehicles are accident prone. As many as five out of the 15 vehicles have met with accidents or overturned because of stability issues.

With the corporation and Smart City authorities failing to offer monitory support or necessary service for the e-rickshaws, the beneficiaries are now in a pickle. They have taken up the dispute with the mayor and the SCTL authorities. Many of them demand replacement vehicles or normal autos to make a living. 

SCTL to take strong action 
With complaints and criticism mounting, SCTL has slapped a notice on the company. “We are planning to blacklist them if they don’t respond immediately. Because of the lockdown, the vehicles had been lying in the company’s godown in Karunagappally for few months.

We launched the project in August and battery issues have been rampant from the start. We have decided to take up the matter with the Motor Vehicles Department too. E-mobility is the future and it is an evolving industry. Without good service and support, people will not adopt or accept this mode,” said a senior official of SCTL. 

According to officials, strict bidding procedures were followed before the procurement. “We re-tendered the project multiple times but there was only one eligible bidder with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification. We had to award them the project,” the official added.

KINETIC TROUBLE
The much-hyped project was launched to replace conventional autorickshaws fuelled by fossil fuels.  The e-rickshaws were procured for `2.5 lakh each and was launched with a lot of hype during the pandemic. The vehicles were procured from Kinetic after they won the bid. SCTL procured as many as 15 e-autos and 15 e-rickshaws as part of the project. This was handed over to 30 beneficiaries including 28 women and two transgenders in August 2020. According to beneficiaries and officials of SCTL, Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) is offering good service support for the 15 e-autos sold by them. However, e-rickshaws procured from Kinetic have been showing troubles since the beginning. 

CORPORATION TO SUMMON THE COMPANY 
D R Anil, works standing  committee chairman and LDF  parliamentary party leader, said the civic body has decided to  summon all stakeholders after  April 6 to solve the problem.  He said that the vehicles are encountering issues because the beneficiaries are not using the designated routes for trips. 
“They shouldn’t be encountering issues like this. We analysed the troubles and realised that these faults could be avoided if operated on the designated routes within the city limits. We have decided to take up the issue seriously once the elections are over,” said Anil. 

E-mobility
