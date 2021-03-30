STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neyyar project in limbo again

The Neyyar water supply project, which promises an additional 100 million litres a day and a long-term solution to the water woes of the city, appears to have hit some roadblocks.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Neyyar Dam

Neyyar Dam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyar water supply project, which promises an additional 100 million litres a day and a long-term solution to the water woes of the city, appears to have hit some roadblocks. The project, which aims to supply about 100 mld to Thiruvananthapuram city and 20 mld to be shared by four grama panchayats in the area, was expected to be commissioned this month. However, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials say that apart from the pandemic, a dispute over the project site is causing delays. 

As per the agreement signed by KWA and the Thiruvananthpuram-based Chicago Constructions International two years ago, the work had to be completed in 18 months. “However, it got delayed due to various factors,” says a senior KWA official. 

“Following a dispute over a temple on the premises of the identified site, the Additional Munsiff Court in Neyyattinkara had issued an order  asking KWA to stop the eviction until further notice. Later, steps were taken by the KWA officials to sort out the problem, which led to further delay of the  `56.2-crore project,” he said.

The official added though the KWA found an alternative land for the project and also got the approval from the government, the original rates by the contractor were further increased and the rates had to be renegotiated. “We are re-tendering the project and have already invited new bids, which include the construction of a floating intake system and water treatment plant and also the laying of the transmission pipeline from Neyyar to the city.” 

The officials had issued a notice in January to the firm concerned, but no steps were taken to complete the agreement, he added. So, the KWA went for the re-tendering of the project.“The project will be re-tendered after the Assembly elections and the works will commence soon,” the official said. Meanwhile, the 75-mld Aruvikkara water treatment plant has been providing an additional 75 mld apart from the existing 74 mld, 84mld and 72 mld to the city regions, which are facing an acute shortage of drinking water.

Major areas in the city that have been haunted by water shortage include PTP Nagar in Sasthamangalam and Kanaka Nagar in Nanthancode. “We had earlier received complaints from the residents living in low-lying areas such as Peroorkada regarding the unavailability of water. However, since the commission of the 75 mld Aruvikkara water treatment plant, we are currently replacing all old pipes,” he said. 

Comments

