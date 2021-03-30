STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swinging fortunes keep both fronts guessing in Kovalam

The general mood leaves an impression that the votes polled by the NDA will have a clear bearing on the outcome of the winner 

Published: 30th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

LDF candidate Neelalohithadasan Nadar takes a selfie with a party worker in Kovalam

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

KOVALAM: Nestled along the beautiful coastline, Kovalam is known for its shallow water and low tidal waves. The coastal constituency which had switched its loyalty between UDF and LDF in the past, often defying  popular waves and undercurrents, has sizeable Nadar community votes and Latin Christian votes which hold sway in the coastal constituency.

When ‘Express’ caught up with UDF candidate M Vincent near Venganoor, he was touring the panchayat in an open jeep attending receptions organised by Congress workers and sympathizers. Sitting MLA with a tag of people’s own MLA, Vincent is capitalising on his image as a humble people’s own representative, rather than evoking controversies or other state and national issues. “I am not an outsider. I was accessible to every citizen in the constituency in the past five years. You should consider me as a member of your family and elect me to the assembly. I will always stand with you,” he appealed to the voters who lined up in the streets to get a glimpse of his open campaigning in an open jeep.

However, seasoned politician A Neelalohithadasan Nadar of LDF was hopeful of wresting seat from Vincent.On the sidelines of the lunch organised by party workers at Nellivila in Venganoor, he said “nothing can stop me from the success. Last time, there was some shift in the votes when NDA fielded a BDJS candidate.  But this time, the popular wave is in favour of LDF and there is a strong sentiment in the constituency in favour of my candidature. So I am hopeful of an impressive win this time,” he said. 

On the other hand, NDA candidate Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, who is also member from the Nadar community, said if last time the NDA candidate has raised the votes of the front by around three fold securing 30,987 votes, this time he would be able to raise it further capitalising on the pro-NDA mood among voters, he said.

When TNIE completed its day-long tour with three candidates of the constituency, the general mood leaves an impression that the votes polled by the NDA will have a clear bearing on the outcome of the winner. Last year, when NDA polled over 30K votes, it affected the electoral fortunes of LDF candidate. If last time NDA candidate belonged to Ezhava community, this time two candidates belong to Nadar community putting up a stiff fight.

