Congress warhorse’s entry in Nemom set to upset BJP, Left fortunes

Kummanam has the big responsibility of retaining Nemom for the BJP as the entire nation’s attention is focused on the saffron party’s lone citadel in Kerala.

A voter takes a selfie with UDF’s K Muraleedharan during his campaign at Alappuram. 

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nemom constituency, which elected the state’s first BJP legislator, is the cynosure of all eyes in this election for the thrilling three-cornered fight it offers. The Congress, which took over Nemom from its alliance partners, has fielded its senior leader K Muraleedharan to wrest the seat that BJP proudly calls its Gujarat in Kerala. Meanwhile, CPM which enjoys a credible support base in Nemom, is determined to reclaim the seat it lost in the saffron surge.

The political dynamics of the constituency underwent a drastic change in post delimitation, benefitting BJP the most. The saffron party’s vote share that was a little above 5% in 2006 saw an over seven-fold jump to 37% in 2011, after the constituency’s boundaries were redrawn. Three years later, BJP emerged on top in Nemom assembly segment in the Lok Sabha election, garnering 42% votes. By 2016, the BJP’s vote share soared to 47%, paving way for O Rajagopal’s entry into the legislative assembly. In the previous Lok Sabha election and even in the recent civic polls, Nemom stood firmly with the BJP.

The LDF’s vote share in Nemom in assembly elections has remained more or less steady despite the steady saffron growth. So, the contributing factor for the BJP’s rise in Nemom is anyone’s guess. By handing over the seat to Congress’ minor alliance partners, UDF’s vote share plummeted from 17% in 2011 to a meagre 9.7% in 2016, as the BJP’s fortunes soared on the other end.

This time around, Congress wants to plug the erosion of UDF votes by fielding its own war horse. However, Muraleedharan will have to really sweat it out in a seat where UDF has been relegated to the third spot. However, it goes without saying that the votes Muraleedharan polls are set to cause considerable damage to both his rivals Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP and V Sivankutty of the CPM. While BJP anticipates shifting of Nair votes to the Congress camp with Muraleedharan’s entry, CPM fears the Congress leader would split the minority votes that would have otherwise landed en masse in its kitty.

“There is a secret pact between the LDF and the BJP in Nemom. But whatever be their tacit understanding, people will vote for UDF,” said Muraleedharan during his campaign.     However, the euphoria following the announcement of Muraleedharan as candidate did not match the crowds on the ground in Nemom as the campaign progressed. At some places, the candidate was visibly upset at the meagre presence of party workers as his campaign vehicle criss-crossed the constituency. An almost defunct grassroots-level party machinery is the challenge the Congress faces in Nemom.

NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan meets Major Archbishop Baselios Cleemis of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church at the Bishop’s House at Pattom

At another corner of the constituency, Kummanam was stepping up his campaign. Always accompanied by a dedicated army of supporters, including women, the veteran leader prefers to go on foot to every nook and cranny of the constituency for establishing a personal connect with voters. Kummanam has the big responsibility of retaining Nemom for the BJP as the entire nation’s attention is focused on the saffron party’s lone citadel in Kerala.

“Since 2014, Nemom has chosen the BJP. When I fought the previous Lok Sabha election in Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom assembly segment gave me a margin of 12,000 votes over my rival and Congress heavyweight Shashi Tharoor. I’m sure the people of Nemom will repose their faith in us,” Kummanam told TNIE.

CPM’s old guard and former Nemom MLA V Sivankutty is keen to avenge his defeat in the previous election. With a well-oiled party machinery backing him and a disciplined campaign, LDF is ensuring that none of its core votes are eroded. The LDF also believes that unlike Rajagopal, Kummanam’s hardline Hindutva image may lead to a consolidation of minority votes in its favour. But Muraleedharan’s entry seems to have upset its plans.“The BJP’s success in Nemom in 2016 can be termed as a product of vote trading between that party and UDF. Despite my defeat, I have stayed in close touch with the people of Nemom, addressing all their needs. I’m sure of a win this time,” Sivankutty told TNIE.

