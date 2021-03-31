Crisis in the making

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With monsoon just two months away, flood threat looms large over the capital as clogged drains and canals have still not been cleared. The corp is coming up with a comprehensive action plan to resolve this

The amount of single-use plastic waste in the state capital increased exponentially post the pandemic outbreak. This has clogged water bodies, drains and canals more than ever. According to officials, the next monsoon might cause severe flooding in the city, if the canals and stormwater drains are not cleaned immediately. The corporation is planning to roll out an action plan for this from April 10.

The Amayizhanchan Canal, which runs through the heart of the city, has turned into an eyesore for commuters, clogged with accumulated plastic waste. Preservation of this canal is crucial to the safety of low-lying areas during the rainy season.

However, the proposal placed by the corporation to cover the canal wit slabs from Thampanoor till Bakery Junction and prevent waste dumping has been shot down by the Irrigation Department. It is leart that every year, the civic body spends over Rs 1 crore to unclog the Amayizhanchan Canal.

Thampanoor ward councillor C Harikumar said that covering the canal is the only way to curb illegal waste dumping. “The civic body had earmarked around `3 crore for the work, but the proposal has been pending. The canal is owned by the Irrigation Department and we cannot do any work without their permission. This is the only feasible option. The waste dumped from other wards also reaches Thampanoor,” said Harikumar.

Due to ineffective cleaning activities and lack of coordination between various departments, almost every low-lying area in the city gets inundated with floodwater during the monsoon. To ensure effective coordination, the civic body held a meeting with various departments including the Railways, KSRTC, police, and irrigation.

