Kerala to send 12 names to UPSC as potential replacements for Loknath Behera

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With incumbent State Police Chief Loknath Behera set to retire this June, the state government has set in motion the procedures required to appoint a new police chief. As the first step, the police department has begun to prepare a panel of 12 officers who are eligible to replace Behera. The list will be submitted to the UPSC by April first week. The UPSC will shortlist three officers after vetting the list, following which the state government can appoint one of them as the new chief.

As the protocol mandates that officers named in the panel should have completed at least 30 years in service, officers up till the batch of 1991 will be included. The eligible officers are Arun Kumar Sinha (junior), Tomin Thachankary, Sudesh Kumar, B Sandhya, Anil Kant, Nitin Agarwal, S Aananthakrishnan, K Padmakumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Harinath Mishra, Ravada A Chandrasekhar and Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi. The department will hand over the list to the Chief Secretary, who will in turn forward it to the UPSC. According to the protocol, the list should be handed over to the UPSC three months before the incumbent chief’s retirement.

Arun Kumar, of the 1987 batch, is the senior-most officer in the list. However, being the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), it’s unlikely that he would rejoin the Kerala service. Thachankary, who is now working as the Chief Managing Director of Kerala Financial Corporation, comes next in line in terms of seniority. B Sandhya, Fire and Rescue Services ADGP, will be the lone woman to feature in the list.

In the case of officers against whom legal and departmental actions are pending, it will be up to the UPSC to take a final call. “The government will forward the names of all officers who have completed 30 years in service. The pruning of the list will be done by the UPSC,” a government source said.