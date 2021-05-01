Kids’ mental well-being is also a concern

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kite Victers also started telecasting an hour-long live phone-in programme on mental well being in association with the Women and Child Welfare Department, availing the service of expert doctors. Many parents are thankful for the facility, that ensured their children don’t lose time in the light of the pandemic.

“Even the child misses one class, they have to update themselves through other online platforms that air deferred lessons. Parents also have to ensure that their children are attending lessons consistently,” said Kumari Jasmin, whose son is studying in Nellimoodu New Higher Secondary School.

Suma DL, the parent of Class VII student Gopika and Class V student Govind, suggested that it would be better if teachers provide English subject answer keys along with the questionnaires. “Educated parents would be able to guide the children better with the online classes, but others may need more support from the teachers,” said Suma.