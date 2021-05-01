STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kids’ mental well-being is also a concern

Many parents are thankful for the facility, that ensured their children don’t lose time in the light of the pandemic.  

Published: 01st May 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, mental health

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kite Victers also started telecasting an hour-long live phone-in programme on mental well being in association with the Women and Child Welfare Department, availing the service of expert doctors. Many parents are thankful for the facility, that ensured their children don’t lose time in the light of the pandemic.  

“Even the child misses one class, they have to update themselves through other online platforms that air deferred lessons. Parents also have to ensure that their children are attending lessons consistently,” said Kumari Jasmin, whose son is studying in Nellimoodu New Higher Secondary School.

Suma DL, the parent of Class VII student Gopika and Class V student Govind, suggested that it would be better if teachers provide English subject answer keys along with the questionnaires. “Educated parents would be able to guide the children better with the online classes, but others may need more support from the teachers,” said Suma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp