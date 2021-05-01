STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Massive infra boost to combat Covid in Capital

Number of Domiciliary Care Centres increased, more first-line treatment centres planned. Additional beds also on anvil 

Published: 01st May 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector Navjot Khosa assessing the arrangements for counting of votes at Mar Ivanios College at Vidya Nagar in Nalanchira on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration is enhancing infrastructure to facilitate better treatment. District collector Navjot Khosa has said there is no shortage of oxygen and all measures have been put in place to aggressively combat Covid-19. 

The district has 37 Domiciliary Care Centres (DCCs), 17 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) and 16 Covid Second Line Treatment Centres. The number of DCCs has also been increased in view of the increasing number of patients. 

In all 2,010 beds have been arranged in DCCs. Asymptomatic patients who are unable to quarantine themselves at home are admitted to domiciliary care centres. CFLTCs have a capacity of 1,851 beds and work at the primary level in treating individuals with mild symptoms. More centres will be converted into CFLTCs if the number of patients increases. The officials at the District Programme Management Support Unit will inform the authorities concerned about the CFLTCs and beds in the district promptly. This will also be updated on Covid-19 Jagratha portal. 

A total of 1,171 beds are available at the Covid Second Line Treatment Centres. Of these, 392 beds are currently occupied. 149 beds have been identified in peripheral establishments. These include General Hospital in Neyyattinkara and District Hospital in Nedumangad. 

As many as 60 beds have been reserved for women in the Government Ayurveda College Hospital for Women and Children. Phone calls regarding health emergencies will be handled by the District Programme Management Support Unit Cell.  In all 225 beds at the General Hospital have been set aside for Covid-19 treatment. An additional 80 beds will be arranged in the coming days. 

Currently, 70 to 75 beds are equipped with oxygen facilities. Steps are being taken to ensure oxygen facilities in all beds. As many as 736 beds are made available for Covid-19 patients in the Government Medical College Hospital. It will be increased to 1,000 in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp