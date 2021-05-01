Massive infra boost to combat Covid in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration is enhancing infrastructure to facilitate better treatment. District collector Navjot Khosa has said there is no shortage of oxygen and all measures have been put in place to aggressively combat Covid-19.

The district has 37 Domiciliary Care Centres (DCCs), 17 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) and 16 Covid Second Line Treatment Centres. The number of DCCs has also been increased in view of the increasing number of patients.

In all 2,010 beds have been arranged in DCCs. Asymptomatic patients who are unable to quarantine themselves at home are admitted to domiciliary care centres. CFLTCs have a capacity of 1,851 beds and work at the primary level in treating individuals with mild symptoms. More centres will be converted into CFLTCs if the number of patients increases. The officials at the District Programme Management Support Unit will inform the authorities concerned about the CFLTCs and beds in the district promptly. This will also be updated on Covid-19 Jagratha portal.

A total of 1,171 beds are available at the Covid Second Line Treatment Centres. Of these, 392 beds are currently occupied. 149 beds have been identified in peripheral establishments. These include General Hospital in Neyyattinkara and District Hospital in Nedumangad.

As many as 60 beds have been reserved for women in the Government Ayurveda College Hospital for Women and Children. Phone calls regarding health emergencies will be handled by the District Programme Management Support Unit Cell. In all 225 beds at the General Hospital have been set aside for Covid-19 treatment. An additional 80 beds will be arranged in the coming days.

Currently, 70 to 75 beds are equipped with oxygen facilities. Steps are being taken to ensure oxygen facilities in all beds. As many as 736 beds are made available for Covid-19 patients in the Government Medical College Hospital. It will be increased to 1,000 in the coming days.