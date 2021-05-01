STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

People start panic-buying fearing likely lockdown

The rise in Covid cases have prompted the state government to bring in many restrictions, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday made it clear that more curbs will be imposed from May 4. 

Published: 01st May 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer putting a mask on a toddler’s face near Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in Covid cases have prompted the state government to bring in many restrictions, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday made it clear that more curbs will be imposed from May 4. Though the government initiative has brought a sense of seriousness among the masses on the threat posed by the pandemic, a section of the public equated CM’s words of caution as a hint of an impending lockdown. The result: People have resorted to panic buying and are emptying the shelves thinking that a total shutdown is round the corner. 

On Friday, several leading markets in the state witnessed a sizeable crowd that lined up to buy vegetables, groceries and other essential items, larger than those seen ahead of the weekend lockdown. “People are saying there might be an extended lockdown in the coming week. So I am here to buy vegetables and fruits for Ramadan,” said Nazeema Beevi, a middle-aged woman, who was waiting outside a shop at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram. 

It’s just not the food items that are flying off the shelves. Medical shops selling rare medicines also witnessed brisk sales. A cancer patient, who was following integrated medicine, said her request was kept pending by her pharmacy because they were burdened with other orders.

“Patients from and outside the state have been calling them for the past two days to order medicines. The pharmacy was trying to fulfil those orders and hence is not in a position to entertain more. People are frenetically giving orders out of a belief that there is an imminent lockdown,” said the woman from the capital city, who preferred anonymity.

S S Manoj, secretary of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, said unconfirmed reports of lockdown that circulate in social media drive people crazy and they go on a shopping frenzy.  “We witnessed a similar shopping spree during the first wave of the pandemic. Mostly, social media fuels such rumours,” he said. Manoj said crowding of people outside the shops and them not following the Covid protocols invite trouble for the traders as they have to down the shutters in case Covid spread is reported in their locality. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown COVID 19 Kerala second covid wave Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp