Sreekaryam leg-chopping case: Four held

Sreekaryam police have arrested four people and are on the lookout for one more person in connection with the chopping  off the leg of a murder accused near Sreekaryam on Wednesday. 

Published: 01st May 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:41 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sreekaryam police have arrested four people and are on the lookout for one more person in connection with the chopping  off the leg of a murder accused near Sreekaryam on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Sumesh, 28, of Sreekaryam, Manoj, 41, of Mannanthala, Binu, 43, of Peroorkada and Ananthu, 30, of Kudappanakkunnu, who now resides in Karakulam. 

One more person, who took part in the attack, is absconding.Sreekaryam police Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Pillai said Sumesh and Manoj were the ones who hacked Eby,  fourth accused in Rajesh murder case, using country-made swords while others attacked the victim using iron rods. The SHO said the accused had harboured bitterness towards Eby for his involvement in Rajesh murder case. The SHO said the accused arrived at the crime spot in a car and a bike. 

They chased away  Eby, who was sitting with his friends atop a wall near his house, and repeatedly hacked him on his lower limbs with an intention to kill. The police had initially thought that the assailants came in two bikes. But while going through the CCTV visuals they ascertained that the culprits had arrived in a green car and a bike. 

The attackers had parked the car a little away from the crime spot in order to shield it from the cameras placed in that locality. However, the car was spotted by the cops while perusing the footage from other cameras located in the neighbourhood. The gang did not realize that the cops had identified their car and continued to use it. Being of a rare colour, the cops had an easy time tracking it and managed to take the assailants into custody. 

