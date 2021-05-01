Valuation of HSS exams postponed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department has postponed the centralised valuation of the just-concluded Higher Secondary Plus-Two examinations in the wake of rising Covid cases. The valuation, to be carried out in camps set up in select schools, was slated to begin on May 5. Several teachers associations, including the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA), had petitioned the government to postpone the valuation due to the disease spread as well as tougher restrictions planned by the government from May 4.

In a memorandum to the secretary and the director of general education, KPSTA leaders had urged the government to either postpone the valuation altogether or make arrangements for home valuation. The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations were held from April 8 to April 26.