People feeling unwell urged not to visit treasuries

People who are feeling unwell should not visit the treasuries, the government urged in a call to the public in the wake of the Covid-19 spike.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People who are feeling unwell should not visit the treasuries, the government urged in a call to the public in the wake of the Covid-19 spike. A bank transfer facility has been launched for pensioners suffering from illness or flu-like symptoms. Such persons can submit details of their bank account along with the treasury savings bank cheque through a messenger. Disbursal of pensions from April will be based on the last digit of the treasury savings account of beneficiaries.

This is to avoid crowding at the treasuries. Following is the schedule for disbursal of pensions: Monday - morning: account numbers ending in 0, afternoon: account numbers ending in 1. Tuesday - morning: account numbers ending in 2, afternoon: account numbers ending in 3. Wednesday - morning: account numbers ending in 4, afternoon: account numbers ending in 5. Thursday- morning: account numbers ending in 6, afternoon: account numbers ending in 7. Friday - morning: account numbers ending in 8, afternoon: account numbers ending in 9.

An order issued by the finance department said that only five persons will be allowed in front of the cash cabin. The other instructions contained in the order are the following: Visitors should maintain social distancing. Pensioners should wait at the lounge or other designated places and wait for instructions from officers. The health department should ensure the service of health workers for sanitising the treasury on busy days. District police chiefs should deploy personnel for crowd control. Treasury officers should sanitise the office on Saturdays with the help of health department and other agencies.

