STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF's Sivankutty attributes Nemom win to people’s trust in Left front rule

Attributing his victory to the trust people have placed on  Pinarayi government, Sivankutty said he would resume the work initiated in Nemom.

Published: 03rd May 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan greets LDF candidate V Sivankutty in front of AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram after he wrested Nemom from BJP on Sunday | Vincent Pulickal

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was eight in the morning. The counting centre seemed empty. Almost an eerie state of stillness prevailed at Cotton Hill Girls HSS, where votes of Nemom constituency were being counted. The highly charged atmosphere on counting days was lacking. Apart from the counting staff, representatives of the candidate and police personnel,  the counting centre wore a deserted look. 

As the counting began, all eyes were focused on Nemom. The stakes were high in Nemom, the only seat that Bharatiya Janata Party could ever get in assembly elections. Initially, as the counting of the postal ballots began,  LDF candidate V Sivankutty managed a lead.But when the EVM votes were being counted, BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan started maintaining a good lead. What started as a lead of hundreds soon crossed 1,500 and stood in good stead until the sixth round. By then, the lead maintained by Kummanam started declining. In a turnaround, Sivankutty started leading, a lead that continued to climb, making the contest a neck-and-neck fight. 

By 3 in the afternoon, Sivankutty’s victory was assured. Except for the cheerful applauds, a lazy stupour permeated in the house of Sivankutty. Well-wishers and comrades trickled in. But the candidate was unwilling to come out, even as victory was assured. “A few postal votes are yet to be counted. Once that is counted, the candidate would be out,” a party worker said. 

Attributing his victory to the trust people have placed on  Pinarayi government, Sivankutty said he would resume the work initiated in Nemom. “The victory is the outcome of people’s trust on the LDF government. The people have understood the good work and developmental activities the government have done in the past 5 years.” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Sivankutty Nemom LDF Kerala election results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp