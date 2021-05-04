18 govt hosps gear up to give COVID jabs today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 18 government hospitals in the district are ready for Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday. However, there will be no vaccination at the mega vaccination centre at Jimmy George Stadium on Tuesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said in a statement. She said that Covaxin doses would be provided at Fort Taluk hospital and Valiyathura Coastal speciality hospitals, while Covishield at the remaining 16 hospitals.

At all the centres, the 20 percent of vaccination will be given through online registration while spot registration is available at the centres for second dose vaccination. Khosa said the Covid-19 protocol should be maintained at all centres. All people should wear a mask that should properly cover their mouth and nose, and they should maintain a distance of at least 2 metre with each other.