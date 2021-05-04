STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KISMAT comes to the aid of guest workers

Sohan Kumar (name changed), a guest worker from West Bengal, has been working in various hotels and restaurants for nearly a decade in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 04th May 2021 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers waiting for the bus at the KSRTC station, Aluva, Kochi, to return to their homes in northeastern states  | A Sanesh

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sohan Kumar (name changed), a guest worker from West Bengal, has been working in various hotels and restaurants for nearly a decade in Thiruvananthapuram. The work starts early in the morning and goes on till late at night. Last year, he could survive the pandemic with the help of his friends. However, now, with just a few dine-in customers and more food deliveries, hotels and restaurants are cutting down the number of staff. Sohan is now confused whether to stay back or leave for his hometown before the situation worsens.

With increasing restrictions, curb on travels and night curfews, many guest workers in the state are doubtful of what is next, like Sohan. More than the fear of Covid, it is the economic uncertainty that is worrying them. Seeing the plight of the migrants, the Kerala Inter-state Migrants Alliance for Transformation (KISMAT), an NGO run by the Don Bosco Veedu Society in Thiruvananthapuram, has set up 12 call centres across the state to address the problems faced by the guest workers.

“Currently, the migrant workers are facing various problems such as lack of job opportunities, lack of income for daily sustenance, fear of a complete lockdown and apprehensions about vaccination. So, we thought of opening call centres to listen to their grievances and coming up with a solution with the support of various government departments,” said Fr Tony Varghese, director of Don Bosco Veedu Society. The call centres will work round the clock with communication in languages such as Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Tulu, Oriya, Telugu and Kannada. 

“While some guest workers are worried about the availability of trains, some have raised concerns if vaccination is compulsory. Tirur in Malappuram district had close to 1,500 migrant workers before the pandemic. However, only less than 200 migrant workers are remaining since most of them have returned to their native places,” shares Sruthi Menon, who manages migrant call centres in Thrissur.

She can speak Bengali, Assamese and Nepali.Shanoy P M, district co-ordinator of Kozhikode Migrants’ help desk, says, “Due to lack of job opportunities in the unorganised sector owing to the restrictions, many are waiting to return to their homes. Queries are being raised even by migrant workers who are in their native places and are waiting to return to Kerala once things are back to normal.”

Sandhya Ramakrishnan, state coordinator of KISMAT says, “Bilingual and trilingual volunteers have been assigned at the centres. Awareness about the precautions to fight the pandemic is being conveyed through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. We aim to reach the maximum number of guest workers in the state.” 

Emergency helpline numbers for guest workers
T’puram - 9847220171
Kollam- 7561846000
Alappuzha- 7561863000
Kottayam- 7561868000
Ernakulam- 9074277903
Thrissur- 6282460320
Angamaly- 756187000
Palakkad-7561869000
Kannur-7561864000
Kozhikode- 9495380783
Kasaragod- 7561865000
Wayanad- 7561862000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala guest workers migrant workers KISMAT
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp