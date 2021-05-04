STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict restrictions in district from today in Thiruvananthapuram

Stringent restrictions have been imposed in the district from Tuesday to Sunday by District Collector Navjyot Khosa.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:37 AM

Online food delivery persons wait for their turn to pick food parcel orders from a restaurant at Bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Stringent restrictions have been imposed in the district from Tuesday to Sunday by District Collector Navjyot Khosa. The police have been instructed to ensure  strict adherence to  the curbs.  The collector also sought cooperation from the people on these days so as to flatten the second wave of Covid-19. 

The restrictions are: 

  •  People should be allowed to step out of the house only for essential and emergency purposes 
  •  Patients, bystanders and those who travel for vaccination are allowed. They should carry their identity cards
  • Shops which sell food items, groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, fish and meat can function adhering to the Covid-19 protocol However, home delivery services should be entertained
  •  Shops situated at areas where Section 144 is imposed should close the shops by 7.30 pm as most of the panchayats in the district are containment zones. In other areas, shops should be closed by 9 pm. 
  •  Hotels and restaurants should open only their take-away and parcel counters till 9 pm 
  • Film, serial and documentary shooting (both indoor and outdoor) will not be allowed 
  • Banking hours should be from 10 am to 1 pm and the staff should work only till 2pm. Online banking services should be entertained
  •  The travel restrictions are not applicable for the staff of essential services such as revenue, health and staff of institutions related to Covid-19 and media persons 
  • Migrant labourers should stay where they are now by adhering to the Covid-19 protocol
  • Rations shops and supplyco outlets will function 
  •  Two metre distance should be maintained between two at religious institutions
  •  Beaches, parks, museum and zoo will remain closed
  •  The companies and industrial units which need to function round-the-clock will be allowed to work. The employees need to carry identity cards
  •  The staff of Telecom service providers should also carry identity cards. The IT companies can function only with limited number of staff
  • Goods trucks, taxis and private vehicles travelling to and from airports, railway stations, bus terminals and hospitals allowed. They should carry the documents proving the purpose of journey  
  •  Long distance bus services, trains and flights allowed to operate 
  •  The wedding and funeral functions should be held complying with protocols.
