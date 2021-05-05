Capital running out of ventilators, beds

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid-19 positive cases and test positivity rate increasing in the district, shortage of ICU beds with ventilator facility at hospitals which need to accommodate critical patients remains a major issue. As per the details available with Covid19 Jagratha portal of the state government, as on Tuesday, there are only nine such beds left vacant in government hospitals while just 16 beds are available in private hospitals.

The portal shows that nine are left out of 214 ICU beds with ventilator facility in 73 government hospitals in the district, accounting for 4.2 per cent of the capacity in the district. Meanwhile, only 10 per cent of 160 ICU beds in 27 private hospitals in the district are vacant.

Senior doctors warn that more ICU beds with ventilators should be readied on a war footing to prevent a crisis situation. “This is not an isolated issue in Thiruvananthapuram. The situation is even worse in other districts which have more active cases. If needed, the non-critical patients could be shifted from hospitals either to CFLTCs or homes. We need to be extremely careful in the coming days to prevent a crisis. Hence, the government needs to be ready,” said a senior doctor of a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram who requested anonymity.

The portal also showed that only 1,637 beds are vacant out of the 4,250 in 73 government hospitals despite the district administration increasing the beds to 1,400 in the Medical College Hospital here alone last week. The situation in private hospitals is more critical as only 530 beds are vacant out of 1,986 beds in 27 private hospitals. The government hospitals have only 19 ventilators vacant out of the 89 while only eight ventilators are available in private hospitals out of 34. K S Shinu, District Medical Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, told TNIE that efforts are on to increase the number of beds and vacate the ICU beds based on the health condition of the patients.

“We are working to increase the number of ventilators and beds by associating with private hospitals. The beds and ventilators in the hospitals are being filled due to the rapid rise in the number of patients. Hence, there will be a need for more beds and ventilators. We are sourcing them on a war footing. The non-critical patients will be shifted to CFLTCs so that the beds and ICUs at government and private hospitals will be vacant for a contingency,” Shinu said.

ONLINE MEDICAL CONSULTATION SERVICES TO BE EXPANDED

Kollam: The services of doctors would be made available through television channels, including Victors, and online consultation services would be expanded in Kollam, said District Collector B Abdul Nasar. He made this announcement in an online meeting convened to evaluate Covid-19 defence activities in the district on Tuesday. Steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Fire audit should be carried out efficiently in all government/private hospitals to avoid fire accidents. Only employees in the essential services sector are allowed in government offices. The collector asked on and all to make use of the door-to-door app that brings home essentials. City Police Commissioner T Narayanan, District Development Commissioner Asif K Yusuf, ADM T T Anne George, Punalur RDO B Sasikumar, District Medical Officer R Sreelatha took part in the meeting.