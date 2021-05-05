KTU software to boost yield of crops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, through its affiliated colleges, is facilitating the development of a software for Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) Ltd for a fully-automated community micro-irrigation system that will help increase crop yield.

The irrigation system will come up in the command area of Moongilmada Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) in Chittur area of Palakkad. The proposed project includes design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of community micro irrigation systems, construction of pumping stations, transmission line and necessary transformers control room with automated drip irrigation system including its operation and maintenance has also been envisaged. The project is expected to double crop productivity and reduce water shortage.